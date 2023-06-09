Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyMira Road Murder CaseJaishankarAmalner CurfewMumbai Weather
Jharkhand: 3 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Illegal Coal Mine Collapses Near Dhanbad | WATCH

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 18:31 IST

Dhanbad, India

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. (Photo: ANI)

A mine being operated illegally collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, claiming at least three lives.

Several people are feared trapped at the site of the incident which occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.  Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations are underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

“With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

Five persons were killed in an abandoned mine of Eastern Coalfields in Gopinathpur area of Dhanbad in February 2022.

    • (With PTI inputs)

