Home » India » Jharkhand CM Faces Protest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand CM Faces Protest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Dandbosh village on the outskirts of Rairangpur town on Friday after President Droupadi Murmu paid her tribute to the Santali scholar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 13:23 IST

Baripada, India

Hemant Soren was shown black flags during his visit to the memorial of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. (File Image/ANI)
Hemant Soren was shown black flags during his visit to the memorial of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. (File Image/ANI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was shown black flags during his visit to the memorial of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district to pay his respects to the tribal icon who developed the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language.

Soren reached Dandbosh village on the outskirts of Rairangpur town on Friday after President Droupadi Murmu paid her tribute to the Santali scholar.

Soon, former MP Salkhan Murmu led his supporters to start the demonstration, alleging that Soren was working against the interest of tribals.

They showed black flags to the Jharkhand chief minister, besides giving slogans against him. However, the police chased them away.

Soren later addressed a gathering in the area.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 06, 2023, 13:23 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 13:23 IST
