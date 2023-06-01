Jharkhand: ED Grills Cong MLA Pradeep Yadav in Money Laundering Case

Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
After the questioning on Wednesday, the MLA said he will soon approach the court over the ED action. He claimed the ED found nothing objectionable in its raids so far

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 09:40 IST

Ranchi, India

Yadav alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target the opposition leaders (File)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Jharkhand Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav as part of its investigation into a money laundering case, officials said.

The agency on Tuesday had conducted searches at a dozen locations in Jharkhand linked to Yadav, a five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat and deputy leader of the Congress in the assembly, they said.

After the questioning on Wednesday, the MLA said he will soon approach the court over the ED action. He claimed the ED found nothing objectionable in its raids so far.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target the opposition leaders.

Fifty-seven-year-old Yadav and another MLA’s premises were raided by the Income Tax Department last year as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.

The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, officials added.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 01, 2023, 09:40 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 09:40 IST
