Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto Passes Away in Chennai

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai while undergoing treatment, CM Hemant Soren announced on Twitter.

“Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai," Soren tweeted in Hindi.

He also paid his tributes to the leader and said, “May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief."

Mahato represented the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency as a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA. He was 56 years old.

In 2020, Mahto made headlines after he enrolled for Class 11 at a government-affiliated inter-college under his Dumri constituency.

Mahto said that when he was sworn in as the education minister for the state, he had to face a lot of criticism because of his education career that spanned only till Class 10.

In the same year, the education minister was in the news after he handed over Alto cars to the toppers of class 10 and 12.

