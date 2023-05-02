Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » Jharkhand HC Asks State Govt to File Affidavit on Allotment of Room in Assembly for Namaz

Jharkhand HC Asks State Govt to File Affidavit on Allotment of Room in Assembly for Namaz

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen asked the government to file an affidavit in the matter

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 23:24 IST

Ranchi, India

The matter will be heard next on May 18. (PTI)

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform it under what circumstances a room in the Jharkhand assembly was allotted for offering namaz.

The matter will be heard next on May 18, the court said.

In the PIL, it was alleged that allotment of a room for prayer to members of a community amounts to a violation of fundamental rights.

The equal right to religion has been breached, it was alleged.

Room TW 348 was allotted for offering Namaz in September 2021, leading to protests by the opposition BJP, which then demanded a Hanuman temple on the assembly premises.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 02, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 23:24 IST
