Home » India » Jharkhand: Man's Head Found 9 Km Away 36 Hours After Torso Found in Forest

Jharkhand: Man's Head Found 9 Km Away 36 Hours After Torso Found in Forest

After a hectic search, the head was found 9 km away in a forest in Padma police station area

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 00:02 IST

Ranchi, India

The torso of the man, yet to be identified, was found on Sunday evening in Lotwa forest in Ichak police station area (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The head of a man was found in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday, 36 hours after his torso was found 9 km away, police said.

The torso of the man, yet to be identified, was found on Sunday evening in Lotwa forest in Ichak police station area, they said.

After a hectic search, the head was found 9 km away in a forest in Padma police station area, they added.

    • The head was sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for examination. The body has already been preserved at the mortuary of the hospital for identification, said Kumar Shibashish, the officer-in-charge of Ichak police station.

    He said no arrest has been made yet in connection with the case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 12, 2023, 00:02 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 00:02 IST
