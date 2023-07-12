Jharkhand: Man's Head Found 9 Km Away 36 Hours After Torso Found in Forest

The head of a man was found in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday, 36 hours after his torso was found 9 km away, police said.

The torso of the man, yet to be identified, was found on Sunday evening in Lotwa forest in Ichak police station area, they said.

After a hectic search, the head was found 9 km away in a forest in Padma police station area, they added.