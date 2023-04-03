Jharkhand: 5 Naxals Killed in Chatra Encounter, 2 AK47 Recovered; Operation Underway

At least five naxals were killed in an encounter in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Monday, and an operation is still underway. While two of them had rewards of Rs 25 lakhs each, two others were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakhs each.

According to Jharkhand Police, 2 AK47 rifles were recovered from them. The five naxals were identified as — Gautam Paswan and Charlie, who were SAC members, and Nandu, Amar Ganjhu, and Sanjeev Bhuiyan — were sub-zonal commanders.

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

“Five Maoists were killed and several others suffered bullet injuries. The bodies of all the red rebels have been recovered," Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot, he said.

