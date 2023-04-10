Jharkhand Ram Navami Clashes: 50 Arrested, Sec 144 Imposed, Internet, Schools Shut

Jharkhand became yet another state to see Ram Navami violence, with desecration of a religious flag at the intersection of block number two of Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur on Saturday night.

Tension arose between two communities after it was reported that a piece of meat was found in a polythene on the rope on which the Ram Navami flag was put up. Amid rumours of involvement of anti-social elements, there was stone-pelting from both sides, two bikes and several cars were damaged and six shops were set on fire. Six policemen, including the DSP, were injured. All top officials of the district are camping at the spot.

On Monday morning, the police of about a dozen police stations of Jamshedpur reached the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhay Singh in Kashidih and arrested him. It is being speculated that he is being quizzed in connection with the clashes.

The administration has implemented Section 144 to maintain law and order, and internet services have been shut. More than 50 people have been arrested. One company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and over 500 Jharkhand Police jawans have been deployed. The administration has urged people to maintain calm and not to pay attention to rumours. Flag marches are being conducted by the administration and people are requested to stay indoors.

East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace and sought cooperation from citizens. “We have been keeping a strict vigil on the situation and have deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team (QRT), a Magistrate, RAF personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order," she said in a statement.

East Singhbhum SSP Prabhat Kumar told CNN-News18, “The situation is under control and we request people not to indulge in rumours. We have deployed over 400 police personnel, one company of RAF and riot control unit. We have shut down the internet services temporarily and section 144 is imposed. We are having a dialogue with people of both the communities."

According to the Census 2011 data, 68% of Jharkhand’s population is Hindu and 14.5% Muslim.

This is not the first time that Jharkhand has seen violence on Ram Navami. There have been over a dozen hate crimes in Jharkhand in the past decade. In Jharkhand, the incidents took place in Sahibganj, Hazaribagh and East Singbhum. The neighbouring state of Bihar and West Bengal suffered bigger losses, while Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif and Rohtas’s Sasaram witnessed loss of lives. Several houses were burnt to ashes, shops gutted, vehicles vandalised and several civilians as well as policemen were hurt in pelting of stones. Over 200 arrests have been made so far in Bihar alone.

SAHIBGANJ

Sahibganj witnessed violence on April 1 during the Ram Navami procession. In the Kihripara area of the city, two communities clashed during idol immersion. People of both the communities started to throw stones, damaging vehicles and shops. Sahibganj SP Anuranjan Kispotta said: “There was sloganeering from both the communities, followed by stone-pelting. The police have filed First Information Reports (FIR) against 25-30 people, including accused from both the communities. We will take appropriate action after investigation."

In another incident in Sahibganj on April 3, there was an alleged attempt to vandalise a three-feet tall Hanuman statue near Patel Chowk. The culprit was identified and arrested based on CCTV footage, and the idol has been restored. The police are verifying if the culprit was mentally fit. A massive protest was held on the streets by a Hindu organization, creating a law and order situation which led to suspension of the Internet. Currently, the situation is under control amid heavy police deployment.

HAZARIBAGH

A viral video showed Indrapuri mosque in Hazaribagh town being vandalised allegedly by people from the Ram Navami procession. As per sources, it was around 4.45 am on April 1. There were around 300 people in the Ram Navami procession. They raised slogans and allegedly broke the gate and glasses of the mosque.

The incident allegedly happened in the presence of nine magistrate-level officers. The authorities have filed an FIR against 15 people who were identified, along with 200 “unknown persons".

JAMSHEDPUR

Violence broke out in Shastrinagar of Kadma area of Jamshedpur on Sunday. While Section 144 has been imposed in sensitive areas, the police are identifying the rioters and taking action. There is peace in the violence-hit areas. A flag march is being conducted under the leadership of Magistrate Jyoti Kumari. All schools in the city have been closed. Checks have been increased at every intersection and checkpoint. The Internet of all major companies has been closed till evening.

War of Words

Babulal Marandi (BJP), Leader of Opposition and former chief minister of Jharkhand, in a tweet wrote: “In Jamshedpur, once again an attempt has been made to disturb the communal harmony. In Kadma’s Shastri Nagar, rioters have set arson and damaged vehicles, the entire area has been handed over to the rioters, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area. After the last Ram Navami incident, the administration did not take the matter seriously. The politics of appeasement and insincerity of the Soren government has once again left the state in turmoil."

Saryu Roy, Independent MLA from Jamshedpur East, said, “I have been meeting people in my constituency. Police should have been aware of the situation, they have their intelligence unit and informants. The role of police is questionable as they did nothing as a preventive measure when stones were piled up on terraces. It is the failure of the administration, if they can’t maintain law and order situation during Ram Navami and Ramzan."

Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur said, “This is a planned conspiracy. It’s a sensitive issue, it needs to be handled seriously without politics. It seems that some people are trying to take benefit out of the communal tension which is not good for a democracy. Police are trying hard to control the situation. There are incidents in other states too, we will not spare any one who tries to bring disharmony."

