Jharkhand: School Principal 'Thrashes' 50 Students for Not Attending Class

Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.
Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.
Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
first published: August 30, 2023, 23:14 IST
last updated: August 30, 2023, 23:14 IST