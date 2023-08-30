Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Jharkhand: School Principal 'Thrashes' 50 Students for Not Attending Class

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it

Police said that further investigation on the case is underway. (Representative Image)
Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.

    • Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.

    Further investigation is underway, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

