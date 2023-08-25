Jharkhand Shocker: Teacher Rapes Class 12 Student Multiple Times, Films Act to Blackmail

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, a student of class 12 was allegedly raped repeatedly by her teacher, who also filmed the act and threatened to make the video viral. The accused teacher, identified as Sameedh Kashyap, blackmailed and raped the victim multiple times.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the school after she was informed of the incident by her daughter. She claimed that Kashyap also physically assaulted her teenage daughter. The victim’s medical reports also confirmed allegations of assault.

Kashyap allegedly used to call the victim to his home and sexually assault her. He blackmailed the victim to agree to a compromise after the matter came to light.

According to an India Today report, an FIR was filed in the case on July 29, however, the charges in the FIR differed from the complaint given by the victim’s mother to the school.

A case was filed against Kashyap under IPC sections 354 and 323, which apply to assault and attempted rape, but not rape.