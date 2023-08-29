Jharkhand: Three Killed, Nine Seriously Injured as Car Ploughs into Group Returning from Cultural Event

At least three people were killed and nine others seriously injured after a car ploughed into a group of people returning home from a cultural programme in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Baraon village in Chainpur police station area, around 175 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday midnight, a police officer said. They were returning to their homes after attending a cultural programme organised in the village on the occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, he said.