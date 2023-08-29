Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Nine Seriously Injured as Car Ploughs into Group Returning from Cultural Event

hey were returning to their homes after attending a cultural programme organised in the village on the occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST

Ranchi, India

The driver has fled with the car after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him (Representational Image)
At least three people were killed and nine others seriously injured after a car ploughed into a group of people returning home from a cultural programme in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Baraon village in Chainpur police station area, around 175 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday midnight, a police officer said. They were returning to their homes after attending a cultural programme organised in the village on the occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, he said.

    • Additional Superintendent of Police Rishav Garg said, “Three people, including a woman, have died in the incident and six other are seriously injured. They are being treated at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. The driver has fled with the car after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him."

    The deceased were identified as Udal Chaurasia (34), Rohit Chaurasia (45) and Madhu Mehta (30), he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST
