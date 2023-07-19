JioMeet And Acadle Join Forces to Enhance Remote Learning Experience

In today’s rapidly evolving world, remote learning has become an essential part of modern education. The pandemic has expedited the adoption of various online learning platforms, making it difficult to choose the perfect one. JioMeet CPaaS, a leading videoconferencing platform, has collaborated with Acadle, an innovative e-learning platform, to deliver an exceptional remote learning experience. This partnership will provide a comprehensive solution for remote education, combining videoconferencing with interactive e-learning tools.

JioMeet CPaaS has quickly emerged as a leading videoconferencing solution in the Indian market, providing seamless communication and collaboration for businesses and individuals. Its user-friendly interface and reliable performance have made it a popular choice among users. Acadle, on the other hand, is a cutting-edge e-learning platform that offers personalised learning experiences through adaptive assessments and real-time feedback.

Together, JioMeet CPaaS and Acadle offer a powerful combination of videoconferencing and e-learning tools. The integration of Acadle’s interactive e-learning tools with JioMeet’s videoconferencing platform will provide a holistic learning experience for students, making remote learning more engaging, interactive, and effective.

Mr Sameer Mehta, Business head of Jio Platforms Limited, shared his thoughts on this partnership. “The partnership between JioMeet CPaaS and Acadle will enhance the capabilities of both platforms, making them even more powerful and effective. With this partnership, JioMeet CPaaS will be able to offer a more comprehensive remote learning solution to its users. Similarly, Acadle will be able to leverage JioMeet’s video conferencing capabilities to provide a more immersive and interactive learning experience," he said.