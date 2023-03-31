J&K: 2 ‘Hybrid’ Terrorists Arrested For Attacking YouTuber in Kashmir; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two alleged ‘hybrid’ terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopain, who they claimed were involved in an attack on a YouTuber in December last year.

Police formed an SIT team to probe the case and during the course of the investigation, based on oral, circumstantial, and technical evidence, several suspects were rounded up.

“During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the terror attack," police said in a statement.

As per the police, the duo were working as ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

In a statement added that “on their disclosure, the weapon of offence viz a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian."

However, the police didn’t mention the motivation behind the attack.

Waseem Ahmad Wani, who runs a YouTube channel escaped unhurt after two terrorists had fired three pistol rounds at him in the Shopian district in December last year.

