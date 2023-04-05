J&K: 2 Terrorists Accused of Attacking a Wine Shop Escape From Police Custody

Two terrorists accused of hurling a grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla district of North Kashmir last year escaped from police custody in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the duo was brought to Baramulla police station from Baramulla jail for questioning which was to be done today by an investigation agency.

Police said a case had been registered and efforts are on to nab the two, identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh and Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh. Multiple massive cordon-and-search operations have been launched in Baramulla to nab them while checkpoints have also been alerted in the district.

“Two accused who were under custody at PS Baramulla escaped this morning in wee hours during Sehari time. Case registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to the nab the accused," police said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir police, the Indian army, along with the CRPF have now laid nakas at multiple locations to nab them.

Multiple CCTV cameras are in place where the police station is located and they are being checked, sources say.

The duo were among the four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who police alleged were involved in a grenade attack on a wine shop located in the high-security zone of Baramulla district. A man from Rajouri who worked at the shop was killed while three others suffered injured in that attack.

Police then claimed to have cracked the case in a short time and arrested them along with an associate. They had also displayed weapons and an IED which was allegedly recovered from them.

