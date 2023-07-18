J&K: 4 Terrorist Killed in Operation 'Trinetra 2' in Poonch, One Detained

At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Security forces have also busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation, official sources said on Tuesday.

As per Indian Army officials, the first engagement between security forces took place under operation ‘Trinetra 2’ at around 11:30 pm on Monday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

“At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles, and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation," officials told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

“In a major Cordon and Search Operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir police near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil Surankote of Poonch district. Along with the terrorists four AK 47, two Pistols & other war-like stores were also recovered. Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist-initiated incidents in Rajouri & Poonch areas. Search Operations are still in Progress," Amry said in a statement.

They added that terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, three grenades and other materials have been seized from the hideout busted by security forces.

The search operation is being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area.

Security was beefed up in Poonch town vehicles plying on the roads were being examined as part of the search operation.