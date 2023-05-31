J&K Admin To Install Call Blocking System in 14 Jails To End 'Unauthorised Communication'

‘The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to install ‘harmonious’ call-blocking systems across 14 jails to curb the use of cell phones after concerns were raised over their usage.

The proposal has been approved by the Jammu and Kashmir Government for the installation of towers of ‘harmonious call blocking system’ in jails of the Union Territory to put to an end any unauthorized communication.

In 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced a slew of measures to put in place an effective jamming system to prevent the use of mobile phones by inmates.

The approval copy accessed by News18 showed the Home Department of J&K has given administrative approval to the project of installation of “harmonious call blocking system" (HCBS) across all 14 jails of the UT.

“Administrative approval is hereby accorded to the project ‘installation of Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) across 14 Jails of UT of J&K’ at an estimated cost of Rs.21.36 crores," the copy read.

An amount of 19.04 crores will be the one-time cost while rupees 1.76 crores are the recurring cost per annum on account of rent to passive infrastructure providers.

The ‘harmonious call blocking system’ will block mobile signals including. There have been concerns about the use of phones by the inmates of jails. “The system will block all incoming and outgoing calls, SMS or data service in the premises of the jails where it will be installed," an official said.

Several Pakistani and local terrorists are lodged in these jails and any communication by them to anyone across the border can be dangerous.

Police in April 2020 had said three mobile were recovered from Pakistani terrorists lodged in high-security Kot Balwal jail.

In 2017, 14 cell phones were recovered from inmates of the Baramulla sub-jail following which a case was also registered. Then in 2021, twice during a surprise check multiple phones, and SIM cards were recovered from the Kot Balwal jail inmates.

Security agencies have been wanting to end any unauthorized communication from these prisons as information could be passed from there to across the border.

Multiple times in the past CID wing of the police have been recovering cellphones, data cards, and sims from the prisons. NIA in 2018 raided Srinagar central jail and claimed to have recovered mobile phones during a raid. The recovery had included a poster of banned Hizbul Mujahideen poster among other materials.

MHA on several occasions has been raising concerns about the communication from the jail. The call-blocking system is now believed to end phone or internet communication from the 14 jails of J&K.