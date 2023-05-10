J&K: Army, Police Hold Joint Meet in Ramban With Emphasis on Highway Security, Amarnath Yatra

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday emphasized the need to keep local and highway security in Ramban district fully geared up at all levels and stressed joint efforts of security forces to ensure peace while chairing a security scenario in Ramban district of Jammu region.

A joint security review meeting with Army officials was held at its headquarters in Chanderkot where the top cop stressed on the better functioning of model nakas on the National Highway.

“The DGP directed to ensure that these model nakas are functional round the clock and emphasised that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels," an official told News18

Advertisement

The official also informed that the DGP said joint efforts of all security forces must continue to ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any space to disturb the peace.

He said DGP directed keeping a strict vigil on attempts of transportation of drugs through the National Highway. Drugs in Jammu and Kashmir have been a target of J&K police to end the menace as it has involved youth in its grip in the union territory.

Officials said that emphasises was laid on making adequate use of modern security gadgets including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security of the district.

Jammu region is the focus of terrorists who have recently carried out a ghastly attack in Poonch and intelligence sources have indicated that these groups are attempting to make their base in the region.

The meeting is also important as Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin in July and security of highways is critical as terrorists try to target pilgrims on highways in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the overall security and security measures taken by the police in the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban Range and along the strategic highways were discussed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla also visited Police Headquarters at Srinagar on Wednesday where he chaired senior officers meeting. He was accompanied by Director IB, Shri Tapan Kumar Deka.

“The meeting was attended among others by DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, DIB, Tapan Kumar Deka, Additional Chief Secretary J&K, R. K. Goyal, Spl. DG CID J&K Shri R. R. Swain," a statement by police read.

DGP J&K and other officers briefed the Union Home Secretary regarding the working of Jammu and Kashmir Police and steps taken for maintaining peace in the UT