J&K: BSF Fires Shots at Suspected Pak Drone Near International Border in Samba

Just days after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch that claimed the lives of five army personnel, a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Samba district’s Ramgarh area on Friday night.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) fired multiple rounds on the drone to push it back. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with BSF is carrying out searches in forward areas to rule out any possibility of dropping of weapons or narcotics through the drone.

Five soldiers were killed and one was injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists and caught fire. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The mortal remains of Havildar Mandeep Singh from Chankoian village in Ludhiana, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh from Charik village in Moga, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh from Talwandi village in Gurdaspur and Sepoy Sewak Singh from Bagha village Bathinda, all in Punjab, were sent to their native places, a PTI report said.

