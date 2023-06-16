Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara District

J&K Encounter: The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:22 IST

New Delhi, India

A search operation is still on in the area. (Representational Image/PTI)
The security forces killed five foreign terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

    • Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

    (More details awaited)

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:10 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:22 IST
