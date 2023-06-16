J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara District

The security forces killed five foreign terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.
The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.
top videos
Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".
(More details awaited)
first published: June 16, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:22 IST