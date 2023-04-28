J&K Expects To Clock 2 Crore Tourists This Year, Says L-G Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set a new goal of ensuring that 2 crore tourists visit the state this year. Last year, a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is hoping to break its own record by attracting not just tourists from India but from outside the country as well. Thousands of people in the valley have directly or indirectly benefited from the tourism economy.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha told the media that “a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K last year. We are breaking our own records, and we are expecting a footfall of over two crore tourists this year."

Advertisement

There are already positive signs for this season, as Asia’s largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, witnessed the highest-ever footfall of tourists, with around 3.75 lakh visitors. The garden is located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range.

The visit of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has also raised hopes among tourism players and film lovers. An official told News18 that Khan’s visit sent a positive message that Kashmir is safe and has a lot to offer. Khan not only shot for his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ in picturesque Sonmarg but also in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Sinha said that “over 300 films were shot in Kashmir last year, and the number will go up this year". The LG-led administration has already introduced a film policy that helps ease filmmaking in Jammu & Kashmir by setting up a Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting films.

The third G20 tourism meeting is being held in Srinagar, which the government sees as a significant step to bring back the international tourism scene to Kashmir once again.

Advertisement

The tourism sector in the valley has taken a hit in previous years, but repeated attempts by the government are now believed to be reaping benefits.

Read all the Latest India News here