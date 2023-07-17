J&K Govt Sacks Kashmir University PRO, Revenue Dept Official, Constable Over Alleged Terror Links

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of three government employees for alleged links to Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, sources told News18. The government reportedly invoked 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India to sack University of Kashmir PRO Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and police constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker.

According to officials privy to the developments, Faheem Aslam was allegedly “planted" at the university in August 2008 as a contractual employee and was subsequently confirmed for regular employment. His appointment was carried out without any public advertisement, interview or police verification, sources said.

“In complete violation of constitutional requirement of affording equal opportunity to all similarly placed persons for a position funded by public exchequer, he was issued with an appointment letter without holding any interview or any competition or police/CID verification. Simply put, he was clandestinely allowed to enter into the public employment through a backdoor," an official said.

Officials also claimed to have recovered deleted pro-Pakistan social media posts by. In a post on May 23, 2020, Aslam allegedly wrote on Facebook: “Nothing can ever change one reality; Kashmir will always observe Eid with Pakistan, ALWAYS! That’s for Pakistan, not Kashmiris. We will go with Pakistan. Let Pakistan decide who they want to go with: Choudhary sb or Mufti sb (sic)."

It is also alleged that Aslam, while drawing salary from the state exchequer, was simultaneously drawing salary from Greater Kashmir newspaper since 2008. He had taken no permission from the university to work with Greater Kashmir, an official said.

Records reportedly suggest that he had been a permanent staffer at the Greater Kashmir newspaper, filing reports and functioning as a full-time sub-editor.

According to investigators, Aslam is also affiliated with the Yasin Malik-led JKLF.

Arshid Ahmad Thoker, meanwhile, was recruited as a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police first in Armed Police division in 2006 and later in Executive Police division in 2009. After completing his Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at Lethpora police training centre, he managed to get himself transferred to District Srinagar and remained mostly attached as PSO/driver with different police and civil officers and protectees.

According to officials, Thoker allegedly came in contact with a hardcore over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit — Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, alias RK, the son of Mohammad Kamal Ganie, a resident of Sheikhpora Wathoora, Budgam.

Mushtaq allegedly introduced Thoker to the JeM network. “By his association with JeM network, Arshid’s belief in terror ideology got further strengthened. He became more emboldened to take risks to support terrorism, without caring for adverse impact on his police duties," an officer said.

The third government employee sacked for alleged terror links, Murawath Hussain Mir, was appointed as a Junior Assistant in 1985 in the Revenue Department. Sources alleged that Mir was a “conduit" for terrorists to extort monthly ‘donations’ from fellow employees.