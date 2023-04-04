Home » India » J&K Highway to Remain Closed for Repairs on April 7

J&K Highway to Remain Closed for Repairs on April 7

The 270-km-long highway, which is the only all-weather road link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was blocked several times due to landslides and shooting stones in the past few months and was in need of repairs.

only emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway to and fro in Ramban section (File Photo: PTI)
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed on April 7 for carrying out repairs in landslide-hit areas of Ramban district, officials said Tuesday.

“Based on the direction passed for undertaking important repairs and maintenance works on highway, April 7 has been declared as a traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said.

She said only emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway to and fro in Ramban section from 6 AM on April 7 to 6 AM on April 8.

