J&K: 'Invisible Policing' for G20 Meeting in Srinagar, 600 Cops Being Trained

Jammu and Kashmir’s police have decided to implement what they term ‘invisible policing’ for the upcoming G20 meeting which is being held in Kashmir next month. The move is aimed at showing ‘normalcy’ in the valley and improvement in the overall security situation.

As part of this move, around 600 Jammu and Kashmir policemen are being trained at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur in Jammu for soft policing skills. Sources said these policemen are being trained and will implement taught skills during the all-important G20 meeting in Srinagar.

“We have sent these policemen to Udhampur for the training. These cops will be deployed with delegates arriving in Kashmir for three days," a top police official told News18.

News18 has learned that senior cops who will be present at the venue will not wear uniforms and will be in civil dress.

After the recent Poonch attack and threat to G20 by terror outfit PAFF, security will remain a concern for the forces on the ground. Already security checks are being conducted at different locations in Srinagar to ensure the meeting goes on peacefully.

“We will have less presence on the ground but deployment will be mostly without uniforms. The aim is to make them feel comfortable," he said.

At several locations, many bunkers have been removed which were installed after 2019, considering the threat level. The government has already ordered to make ‘Smart Bunkers’ at multiple locations ahead of G20.

Delegates will be taken outside Srinagar city too which will be a challenge for the police. Gulmarg, a famous tourist destination, will also host them for a day. The destination is 50 km from the city and the road might be challenging for the security forces as they will be travelling in a bus.

“We wouldn’t stop the traffic entirely. Just when the delegates pass through the road, the traffic will be stopped and resumed soon after," an official aware of the plan told News18.

This will be for the first time in years that members of foreign countries will be visiting Kashmir which has been violence-prone in the past.

