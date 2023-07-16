J&K: Over 20 Men File Missing Complaint for Wives, All With Same Photo | Story of Rajouri's Runaway Bride

The mysterious case of Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri’s woman who has conned more than 20 men on the pretext of marriage will remind you of Bollywood’s famous ‘Looteri Dulhan.’

According to The Kashmiriyat, the incident came to light when over a dozen men approached Kashmir Police to lodge missing reports of their wives, however, all the photographs turned out to be of the same woman.

One of the victims, a resident of Budgam told The Kashmiriyat that a marriage broker contacted them with a marriage prospect and showed him the photograph of the woman.

The man’s father said that since his son had some physical issues, they paid the broker to help fix the marriage. For this purpose, the family paid them Rs 2 lakhs for the marriage.

Later, when the family along with some relatives reached Rajouri and booked some hotel rooms, the middle man kept delaying the marriage.

“After a few days, they said the girl had met an accident and returned half of the money to me. However, a few hours later, they demanded the money back and showed us the photographs another girl. When we agreed to marry, the woman was brought around Isha time (night prayers)," Abdul Ahad Mir, the victim’s father told The Kashmiriyat.

The family then returned to Kashmir on the same night and few days later, the woman complained of some health issues and wanted to get herslef checked.

Her husband then took her to the hospital and when he went away to book an appointment ticket, the new bride vanished from the spot, The Kashmiriyat reported.

The victim family added that they had taken gold worth more than five lakhs as the Mehr (guarantee) for the woman.

Another victim’s brother said that around night time the woman was shown to them by a middle man and the Nikah was performed around the same time.

“She was at home only for ten days in Chadoora Budgam, however, after that she fled from the hospital," the victim’s brother said.