J&K Police Recovers Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition from LeT Hideout 

The recovery included five IEDs - PTD's programmed timer devices and RCIEDs (Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 9mm rounds, four remote controls, and thirteen batteries

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:18 IST

Srinagar, India

The LeT hideout was busted in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Anantnag
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have recovered arms and ammunition from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout which includes remote-controlled improvised explosive devices and PTD-programmed timer devices.

In a statement, J&K Police said, “On the intervening night of 12th and 13th of March-2023, based on a specific input developed over a period of time by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with army’s 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara of Anantnag which led to the busting of a LET hideout and subsequent recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores."

RCIED bombs can be detonated by radio frequency-based remote control and can be a deadly weapon.

Usually, security forces use jammers between convoys to ensure such bombs fail. This is a major recovery made by the security forces in Kashmir in recent days.

Police have also registered an FIR under number 58/2023 in police station Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion.

