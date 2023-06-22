Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
J&K Relief Organisation Distributes Voter ID Cards to Migrant Kashmiris

For the first time, they are facilitating the distribution of these EPICs to Kashmiri migrant voters, making the process more accessible and convenient

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 22:16 IST

Srinagar, India

A special campaign has been initiated in migrant camps and non-camp areas in Jammu for this purpose. (File photo/PTI)
A special campaign has been initiated in migrant camps and non-camp areas in Jammu for this purpose. (File photo/PTI)

In an unprecedented initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir Relief Organisation is now issuing Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to Kashmiri migrant voters in Jammu, who registered their votes during the Special Summary Revision last year.

Previously, after the final printing process, EPICs were handed over to local Block Level Officers (BLOs) in the Kashmir Valley for distribution. This procedure posed a significant challenge for migrants residing in Jammu and other parts of the country, making it difficult to collect their ID cards.

Addressing this issue, the Relief Organisation has collaborated with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

For the first time, they are facilitating the distribution of these EPICs to Kashmiri migrant voters, making the process more accessible and convenient.

A special campaign has been initiated in migrant camps and non-camp areas in Jammu for this purpose.

“Today, we continued the campaign and distributed EPICs to a large number of Kashmiri migrant voters at Migrant Camp Jagti," an official told News18.

    • “They availed of this facility and collected their ID cards," he added.

    This initiative has brought significant relief to migrants, simplifying the process and ensuring their inclusion in the electoral system.

    About the Author

    Ieshan Wani

