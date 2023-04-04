Home » India » J&K: SIA Conducts Searches at 6 Locations, Hurriyat Leaders Among Others Raided

J&K: SIA Conducts Searches at 6 Locations, Hurriyat Leaders Among Others Raided

SIA sources confirmed the locations of the raids and said that sleuths raided two locations in Srinagar belonging to Hurriyat leaders - Bilal Siddiqui and Molvi Bashir.

SIA is investigating a terror funding case in Kashmir and has in the past raided multiple locations. (News18 Photo)

The Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday raided six locations in central and north Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into a terror funding case.

SIA sources confirmed the locations of the raids and said that sleuths raided two locations in Srinagar belonging to Hurriyat leaders - Bilal Siddiqui and Molvi Bashir.

Additionally, J&K police and the CRPF both carried out raids at Baramulla and Kupwara in the case. The government has cracked down on separatist elements in Kashmir after the Pulwama suicide attack.

SIA is investigating a terror funding case in Kashmir and has in the past raided multiple locations.

