Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » J&K: SIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Kashmir

J&K: SIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Kashmir

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST

Srinagar, India

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag (File photo/News18)
The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag (File photo/News18)

The Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA’s investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 13:02 IST
    Read More