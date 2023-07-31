Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » J&K: Suspicious Bag Found On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Army's Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

J&K: Suspicious Bag Found On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Army's Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

The bag has been picked up by the bomb disposal squad, traffic has been halted in the area

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 12:20 IST

Srinagar, India

Army's bomb disposal squad picked the bag from the bridge on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.
Army's bomb disposal squad picked the bag from the bridge on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

A suspicious bag has been found near the Zangam area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The traffic in the area has been halted following the incident.

The Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) picked up the bag from the bridge on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. The road witnesses a large army convoy movement on a daily basis.

    • The bag was checked for any Improvised Expolisve Device (IED) and as per latest information, a controlled blast has been carried out on the suspicious bag.

    Earlier this year, arms and explosives including two IEDs and a grenade launcher was recovered from a remote forest area in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recoveries made from the hideout included an Under Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL), two rifle grenades, a wireless set with an antenna, two IEDs with wire, a detonator, 17 rounds of AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 9 mm pistol, one bottle containing some liquid, a ‘Khakhi’ jacket and a pair of black leather shoes, a spokesperson said, as per a PTI report.

    About the Author

    Ieshan WaniIeshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experienc...Read More

    first published: July 31, 2023, 11:05 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 12:20 IST
