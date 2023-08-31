J'khand: Two Women Among Three of Family Beaten to Death After Pigs Destroy Crops, Six Arrested

At least three persons, including two women, were beaten to death by around a dozen people on Thursday after their pigs allegedly destroyed crops in their relative’s farm on the outskirts of the Jharkhand capital, police said.

The incident took place in Jhanjhi Tola village in Ormanjhi police station area, around 25 km from the city, Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

“Pigs belonging to one family allegedly destroyed crops in their relative’s farm a few days back. A dispute had erupted between the two families over the issue. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, around a dozen people armed with sticks and agricultural tools attacked the members of the other family.