J&K's Anti-Narcotic Squad Seizes 'Huge' Quantity of Poppy Straw in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

He, however, did not reveal the exact quantity of the contraband or its value.

The ANTF is a specialised unit formed to check the drug menace rampant in the Union Territory.

According to the spokesman, the ANTF had received a tip-off that a drug peddler named Tariq Ahmed Malla had kept large quantities of poppy straw in his house with the purpose of smuggling.

Police filed a case in the matter and raided Malla’s Mohan Pora Budgam house with an executive magistrate as part of the team.