J&K's Bridge to the Future: All Cables on Anji Khad Installed | Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link

In a major milestone for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link project, the Indian Railways installed all 96 cables as on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Anji Cable Stay bridge is designed with a total 96 cables – 48 cables each on Lateral and Central spans.

The cables totally weigh 848.7 MT and the total length of cable strands involved is 653 km.

“All 96 cables were fully installed today (Wednesday), in a record time period of 11 months (June 2022 to April 2023) in spite of all constraints," the statement reads.

As on date, 44 segments of the total 47 have been launched which required support of stay cables, it added.

Now, the balance three segments will be launched without stay cables as per design. Launching of the superstructure will be completed by May.

The bridge is an engineering marvel built in extreme geographical conditions. It is the first cable-stayed bridge on Indian Railway connecting Katra to Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line project.

This asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge crosses the deep gorges of Anji river, a tributary of river Chenab. The bridge connects tunnel T2 on the Katra side and tunnel T3 on the Reasi side.

The total length of the bridge is 725 m which includes 473 m long asymmetric cable-stayed bridge balanced on the axis of a central pylon of height 193 m from the top of foundation, standing at a height of 331 m above the river bed.

The cable-stayed bridge has 290 m span on the north side (Katra Side), while 183 m span on the south side (Reasi Side). The bridge has a single line railway track and a 3.75 m wide service road.

The strands for this bridge are specifically designed with 15.7 mm diameter and has three layers of protection – zinc coat, wax filled plus PU / HDPE cover. The cable’s length ranges between 80 m and 295 m. The stay cables are composed of 31, 37 or 43 strands.

The project was sanctioned in 1994-95. The anticipated cost of the project was Rs 37,012 crore, against which an expenditure of Rs 26,786 crore has been incurred up to March 2022.

According to the ministry, with the completion of the project, Kashmir will be linked to the rest of India via rail.

In March, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Katra-Banihal line will be dedicated to the nation by January 2024.

