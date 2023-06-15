JP Nadda on Visit to Tripura From Friday

BJP president JP Nadda will arrive in Tripura on Friday on a two-day visit, a senior party leader said. He will take stock of the organisation in the state, and address a mega rally in South Tripura’s Santirbazar to mark nine years of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said the party’s media in-charge Sunit Sarkar.

“He will land at the Agartala airport on Friday night, and chair a meeting with senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, over organisational matters," he said. “On Saturday, he will meet two prominent personalities of the state, and address a rally at Santirbazar," Sarkar said.