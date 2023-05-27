Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderWrestlers' ProtestNew Parliament BuildingIPL 2023 FinalIMD Rain Forecast
Justice Augustine George Masih to Take Oath as Rajasthan Chief Justice on May 30

Justice Augustine George Masih to Take Oath as Rajasthan Chief Justice on May 30

The vacancy in Rajasthan High Court arose after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court to the Supreme Court

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST

Jaipur, India

Justice Masih was the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File: PTI)
The newly appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Augustine George Masih will be administered oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra here on May 30, a spokesperson said The oath ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here, a spokesperson said.

Justice Masih is the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was appointed as a judge in the court on July 10, 2008.

The vacancy in Rajasthan High Court arose after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 20:06 IST
