'Justice Will Be Done': Amit Shah to Visit Violence-hit Manipur for 3 Days, Appeals for Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to groups involved in Manipur violence to maintain peace and said justice will be done with everyone.

Shah said that those who are involved in violence will not be spared. He said he will visit Manipur for three days and will talk to people for establishing peace.

“There were clashes in Manipur after verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace," said Shah while laying the foundation stone of the tenth national campus of the National Forensic Sciences University to be set Changsari area of Kamrup district.

The Centre will ensure that justice is given to all who suffered in the clashes which broke out in the state, but “people must hold a dialogue to ensure peace in the state", Shah said.

A fresh bout of violence was reported in Manipur involving suspected militants and the organized mob that left one person dead and two others injured. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam’s house was ransacked in the Bishnupur district of the state.

Following the fresh incidents of violence, an indefinite curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district and the relaxation window was shortened by four hours in Imphal West as a precaution.

Ex-CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, who was appointed as CM Biren Singh’s Security Advisor after violence first broke out in the state on May 3, said militants fired at a group of people in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur on Wednesday morning at around 9:30 am. “A person wounded in the firing died on the way to the hospital," Singh was quoted as saying by TOI.

Manipur was rocked by violent clashes between the tribals and the majority Meiei community after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community on May 3.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives in the state since May 3 and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.