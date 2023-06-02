Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Juvenile Terrorists with Easy Access to Explosive-making Means New Test for Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

Juvenile Terrorists with Easy Access to Explosive-making Means New Test for Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

They are ready with ideas to carry out major terror attacks which can easily kill 15-20 people in one go, added the sources from security agencies

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 20:15 IST

New Delhi, India

These groups allegedly use easily available explosive materials that cost around 5,000 to 8,000 rupees. (Representational image)
These groups allegedly use easily available explosive materials that cost around 5,000 to 8,000 rupees. (Representational image)

Security and state anti-terror agencies are grappling with some new challenges. Most of the terrorists coming onto the radar of agencies now are very young juveniles or those who have just turned 18, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.

These groups are highly radicalised and full of hatred against security forces and the establishment, they said.

They are ready with ideas to carry out major terror attacks which can easily kill 15-20 people in one go, added the sources.

These groups allegedly use easily available explosive materials that cost around 5,000 to 8,000 rupees.

These youngsters are mostly in touch with handlers based in Syria and Afghanistan, said the sources.

“Sometimes it seems unbelievable that these innocent-looking boys are thinking on these lines," said an official.

One reason is the easily available knowledge on the internet about explosives and making IEDs, the sources said.

They added that central intelligence agencies are planning to call a conference of state anti-terror units to address this problem soon.

Officials said recently the Madhya Pradesh government got upset with the arrest of some youths in Bhopal on May 9 over their alleged ISIS link and a complaint reached the Prime Minister. The matter got sorted only after evidence was given against the boys, they said.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 02, 2023, 19:30 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 20:15 IST
    Read More