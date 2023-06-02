Juvenile Terrorists with Easy Access to Explosive-making Means New Test for Agencies: Sources | Exclusive

Security and state anti-terror agencies are grappling with some new challenges. Most of the terrorists coming onto the radar of agencies now are very young juveniles or those who have just turned 18, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.

These groups are highly radicalised and full of hatred against security forces and the establishment, they said.

They are ready with ideas to carry out major terror attacks which can easily kill 15-20 people in one go, added the sources.

These groups allegedly use easily available explosive materials that cost around 5,000 to 8,000 rupees.

These youngsters are mostly in touch with handlers based in Syria and Afghanistan, said the sources.

“Sometimes it seems unbelievable that these innocent-looking boys are thinking on these lines," said an official.

One reason is the easily available knowledge on the internet about explosives and making IEDs, the sources said.

They added that central intelligence agencies are planning to call a conference of state anti-terror units to address this problem soon.

Officials said recently the Madhya Pradesh government got upset with the arrest of some youths in Bhopal on May 9 over their alleged ISIS link and a complaint reached the Prime Minister. The matter got sorted only after evidence was given against the boys, they said.