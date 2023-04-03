Home » India » Kalakshetra Dance Teacher Arrested in Chennai Over Sexual Harassment Charges

Kalakshetra Dance Teacher Arrested in Chennai Over Sexual Harassment Charges

On April 2, a team of Tamil Nadu police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 10:34 IST

Chennai, India

He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution (Photo for representation: IANS)
He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution (Photo for representation: IANS)

A dance professor of Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, accused of sexual harassment, was arrested on Monday, police said.

The city police arrested Hari Padman, the faculty, against whom the police had earlier booked cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with Section 4 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act based on a complaint.

He is among four faculty members accused of sexual harassment at the prestigious institution.

Advertisement

On April 2, a team of Tamil Nadu police went to Kerala to record the statements of witnesses in the sexual harassment case against Padman, police added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 03, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 10:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Inside Pics From NMACC Opening: Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor Among Stars Seen

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Sexy Brown Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Pictures