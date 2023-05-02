Kaliaganj Youth Killing: With No Faith in CID, Family Insisting on CBI Probe

Family of Mrityunjay Burman, the 33-year-old BJP activist killed in Kaliaganj police firing on April 27, is insisting on a CBI probe as it has no faith in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police.

CID took over the probe on Monday when already two petitions had been filed in the Calcutta High Court, the first demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the second seeking a thorough inquiry into the role of police in the matter.

According to Bishnu Burman, the elder brother of the deceased, they have faith only in the probe by any central agency like CBI. “We have no faith in a probe by CID or any other state agency. We have already submitted a written complaint to the district police superintendent of North Dinajpur against the police officers of Kaliaganj police station responsible for the tragedy," he added.

His contention is how they can expect CID, being a part of the state police, to investigate without bias when their own colleagues were behind the killing.

Meanwhile, the family decided not to cooperate with the CID and forensic department teams who went to their residence on Monday for investigation.

The probe teams recovered a blood-soaked cloak of the deceased’s wife, Gouri Burman and a shell of the cartridge from the spot of occurrence. However, the members of the victim’s family refused to sign the seizure- list.

However, the CID officials are maintaining total silence in the matter. “We are unable to divulge any information to the media," an investigating official said.

