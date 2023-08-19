‘Kamal Kunj’, One of the World’s Largest Pichwai Paintings at 56 Feet, on Display at NMACC

‘Kamal Kunj’, one of the world’s largest Pichwai paintings at 56 feet, is now on display for patrons to view at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The piece was commissioned by the Reliance Foundation as part of an ongoing project to revive the 400-year-old Pichwai art form native to Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Pichwai paintings have conventionally been majestic and luxuriously detailed hand-painted textile works of art that narrate tales from the life of Krishna where he is portrayed in different moods, body postures and attires.

They were traditionally hung behind the idol of Shrinathji, an incarnation of Krishna, worshipped by the Vaishnavite sub-sect of the Pushtimargis that houses the shrine.

Over the last century, Pichwai paintings have taken on a new role as wall art and are much sought after for their effervescent aesthetics.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube.

The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.