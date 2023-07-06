Kamil, Wanted Contract Killer, Arrested After Encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police on Thursday nabbed contract killer, Kamil, who is wanted in several cases of murder, in an early morning encounter. The criminal was injured in the shoot-out with the police and was admitted to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries.

According to police, Kamil opened fire at the police team when he was asked to surrender. He suffered bullet injuries in the leg in retaliatory firing by the officers, following which, he was arrested in an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30.