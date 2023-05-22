Kangana Ranaut Alleges Karan Johar Serves Poison On His Chat Show In Old Video; Says 'Mujhe Toh Zeher...'

It was on the sets of India’s Next Superstars that Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar crossed paths after their epic Koffee with Karan face-off. As a guest in an episode back in 2018, Kangana managed to sprinkle some extra awkwardness into the mix.

In a clip from a past reality show appearance, Kangana was asked by Rohit Shetty to describe what Karan Johar serves his guests on his show. Without hesitating for even a moment, the Queen actress boldly replied, “Zeher" (poison). When Rithvik Dhanjani, who was part of a game, questioned her response, mentioning that the nation knows it’s called “Koffee with Karan," Kangana amusingly insisted, “Mujhe toh zeher hee pilayi thi (Well, he fed me poison only)’."

It was during Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Koffee with Karan that she stirred controversy by calling Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism" in the film industry. Kangana was promoting the film Rangoon, and had appeared on that chat show with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. This statement kickstarted a heated debate and led to an ongoing feud between the two. Kangana’s bold comment resonated with many who felt that nepotism was rampant in Bollywood. Since then, Kangana and Karan have been engaged in a public war of words, expressing contrasting opinions on various industry-related topics, making headlines and fuelling discussions within the film fraternity.

During his talk at the London School of Economics, Karan Johar had responded strongly to the allegations made by Kangana. He questioned the meaning behind her term “movie mafia" and said that not working with Kangana was a personal choice, not a manifestation of a mafia-like control over the industry. He said, “I appreciate that she had a great perspective and everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said ‘she gave it off to Karan’ and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything. I cut none of it and I do edit so much of stuff from the show. I was like let the world see her opinion."