Kanjhawala Hit & Drag Case: Accused Had Ample Opportunities to Save Victim, Says Chargesheet

The accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case had ample opportunities to save the victim but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she is killed, Delhi Police said in its chargesheet.

The accused persons hit the victim and they moved the car backwards and forward and further dragged the victim for a very long distance, the police said.

According to the chargesheet, when the accused persons dragged the victim by vehicle then the guilty intent became clear and the knowledge part has been established by the fact that they stopped the car just after about 500-600 meters from the place of incident. The two accused persons, who were sitting in the rear seat, and one other person from the front seat (driver’s side) came out of the car and checked whether the victim was still stuck under the car or not, it added.

“In furtherance of their ill intention, plan and active participation, the accused persons finally killed her in a gruesome manner."

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

The police said the act of the accused persons was so imminently dangerous that it, in all probability, was sufficient to cause death, or such bodily injury as is likely to cause death, and the act of the accused persons was without any excuse for incurring the risk of causing death or such injuries.

4 Accused Booked Under Murder Charge

The police invoked murder charge against the four accused persons- Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun who were in the car at the time of accident. The police initially registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way.

