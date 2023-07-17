Kankrej, The Oldest Cow Breed Found In India's Gujarat and Rajasthan

In India, people believe animals like elephants, snakes and cows to be sacred. We often call them Vahan of the Hindu gods and goddesses. Animals are also present in our history and have played crucial roles. When we see a cow, people often take blessings from them by feeding them food. However, this particular breed, mainly found in the arid region of the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and Rajasthan, is known to be one of the oldest breeds of cows.

They are called Kankrej cows and also widely go by various names like Wadad, Waged, Vagadia, Talabda, Nagar and Bonnai based on the region. They are widely known as Deshwali cows in the Jodhpur region. The Kankrej is as huge as a human with huge lyre-shaped pointed horns. They are usually bigger than the normal cows and bulls you see around in the city.

There are several who claim it is the oldest endangered species in India. The archaeologists researching the Indus Valley Civilisation found a prominent seal of a bull used as a stamp to mark the symbol trading is reported to believe is the male Kankrej which has a firm hump on his back with a border forehead and large pendulous ears.

The Kankrej cows are used for ploughing the farms and for milk production in a dairy farm. It is said that this breed can give around 8 to 10 litres a day which is a huge amount. This breed can also carry a heavy weight on its back.