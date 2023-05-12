Kanpur: After Fight Over Infidelity, Man Cuts Off Wife’s Nose, Then Strangles Minor Daughter & Hangs Self

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed himself after strangling his 13-year-old daughter in Kanpur, following a fight with his wife in which he inflicted injuries to her nose with a sharp weapon. The man cut off his wife’s nose with a blade after an argument with her suspecting her of infidelity, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the Naubasta area of the city on Thursday. Police identified the man as Chotu Shah, who worked as the driver of a district panchayat member for the past several years. He was living on the third floor of his employer’s new residence at Naubasta Gallamandi with his wife Rukhsar, daughter Arzoo, and two sons Arif and Aryan, police added.

A report published in Times of India said Shah and Rukhsar had marital problems, and had been living separately for the past eight months. The wife told police that she had come to visit three days ago and the two had been fighting since.

Shah and Arzoo were found hanging in separate rooms of their home, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Salman Taj Patil. Police further said the couple had an argument following which Shah attacked his wife, then strangled their daughter with a rope and hanged her body from the ceiling. He then went to hang himself in another room, Rukhsar told police during interrogation.

The TOI report said Rukhsar alerted the neighbours after the incident, who informed the police. She was bleeding profusely and was admitted to the hospital. “Keeping all aspects in mind, we are investigating the case. Bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a city hospital," ACP Naubasta Abhishek Pandey was quoted as saying.

(With PTI inputs)