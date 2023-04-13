Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Kanpur Man Kills Self After Strangulating Mother to Death

Vivek Verma alias Nikhil (28), who ran a coaching class, was found hanging with a ceiling hook on Wednesday, while Rajkumari Verma (60) was lying dead on the floor of their house at R K Nagar under Nazirabad police station area in Kanpur

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 13:07 IST

Kanpur, India

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar said the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide case was yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image/PTI)
A newly married man killed his mother before hanging himself to death allegedly due to a family dispute in Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

They said Vivek Verma alias Nikhil (28), who ran a coaching class, was found hanging with a ceiling hook on Wednesday, while Rajkumari Verma (60) was lying dead on the floor of their house at R K Nagar under Nazirabad police station area in Kanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar told PTI the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide case was yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie, it appeared Vivek first strangulated his mother to death dead before hanging himself, he said.

Forensic experts were called in at the site to gather scientific evidence.

Locals said there was a property dispute between Nikhil’s mother and his wife Priyanka.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 13, 2023, 13:07 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 13:07 IST
