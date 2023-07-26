Kanpur: Revenue Dept Team Attacked, Held Hostage by Villagers for Taking Action Against Illegal Encroachment

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, over 50 villagers beat the Revenue Department team officials and held them, hostage, when they had gone to demolish the illegal encroachment on government land.

A case has been registered against the accused, including former Pradhan Ramkaran Yadav, Bauan and Lalaram.

According to media reports, the villagers held the officials hostage and also damaged their vehicles when they acted against the illegal encroachment on the government property.

When the assaulted officials attempted to run away as villagers approached them, they were chased by the mob and beaten up in the middle of the road.

The revenue team of three Lekhpals then managed to inform the Panki ACP, following which police reached the spot and rescued them.

Panki ACP Tej Bahadur Singh told India Today that a case was registered against the accused under various sections including assault, insurrection, SCST, obstruction in government work and other sections.

The incident occurred when the revenue officials were acting on the complaint filed on July 18 against the illegal encroachment of land.

Acting on the complaint, revenue department officials reached the area on Monday to demolish the encroachment with a bulldozer, but they were attacked by the villagers.