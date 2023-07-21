Kanpur: Class 3 Student Jumps From School's First Floor While Imitating Krrish | On Cam

A Class 3 student from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur jumped from the first floor of his school while imitating a stunt from a movie scene. The child was reportedly inspired by the superhero movie Krrish.

The child, who reads in Kidwai Nagar’s Virendra Swarup Education Centre, received serious injuries on his face and legs. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The student hails from Anil Colony in Kanpur’s Babu Purva neighbourhood.

He jumped from the first-floor railing during school hours, the CCTV footage showed. He was seriously injured and was then rushed to a private hospital.