Home » India » Kanpur: Upset on Getting Clean-bowled, 17-year-old Strangles Minor to Death During Cricket Match

Kanpur: Upset on Getting Clean-bowled, 17-year-old Strangles Minor to Death During Cricket Match

The two got into a verbal fight, after which the accused and his brother started beating the boy and ending up strangling the 14-year-old

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 16:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused and his brother, are both currently on the run. (News18/File)
The accused and his brother, are both currently on the run. (News18/File)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a 14-year-old by strangling him after he was clean-bowled during a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

According to the police, the accused, who was batting got out with the victim’s bowling and refused to leave the pitch at a ground in Rahti Dera village of Ghatampur.

The two got into a verbal fight, after which the accused and his brother started beating the boy. After a full-blown physical fight, the victim was thrown to the ground and strangled, according to The Times Of India.

The injured boy was rushed to the nearby Ghatampur hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

The accused and his brother, are both currently on the run.

The police tried to take possession of the body for a postmortem, however the family reportedly was not in the favour of it.

The victim’s family also said that they won’t perform the last rites of the boy until the accused were arrested.

After hours of persuasion, the family has now agreed for an autopsy and have also filed a complaint at the Ghatampur Kotwali police station about the incident, TOI said.

    • After this, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the perpetrators .

