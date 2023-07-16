6 Kanwariyas Electrocuted to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut; Enraged Villagers Stage Protest

Six kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted and five others were injured during a religious procession when their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bhawanpur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that rest of the injured are undergoing treatment.

The kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, were returning with water from the Holy Ganges when the tragic incident took place. The high-voltage current knocked the devotees down even before they could get a chance to react.

The situation turned chaotic when the villagers started calling the power station to shut down the electricity supply, but unfortunately, some people were already severely electrocuted.

One of the kanwariyas, Manish, was declared dead on the spot, while nine others were admitted to the hospital, an NDTV report said. Of the nine, four died during treatment in the hospital. The rest five are still under hospital’s care. Reportedly, two of the pilgrims are in a critical condition.

This incident enraged the villagers, who blocked a road along with kanwariyas, staging a protest. They demanded for justice, seeking action against the electricity department, whose negligence led to the tragic accident.

One of the locals said that this was a negligence in the Kanwar Yatra preparations, reports.

Police said that additional forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Being one of the largest religious events in the country, Kanwar Yatra witnesses a gathering of 10-12 million devotees every year from various parts of North India, like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, among others. The pilgrims, dressed in saffron attires, walk barefoot on the highways to places of pilgrimage like Haridwar, Gangotri, Varanasi, etc.