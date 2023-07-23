Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsSeema HaiderTelangana Bandh
Home » India » Kanwariyas Pelted with Stones in UP's Bareilly

Kanwariyas Pelted with Stones in UP's Bareilly

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 21:11 IST

Bareilly, India

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones. (Representational Image)
A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones. (Representational Image)

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in the Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.

Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu's Nutritionist Shares Hacks For Belly Fat; Here's How You Too Can Achieve A Flat Tummy

    • According to police, the Kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

    Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said the situation is normal and a police force has been deployed in the area.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 23, 2023, 21:11 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 21:11 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App